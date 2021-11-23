Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Finale Doubtful, Deets Inside

After the Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 host, Kamal Haasan, tested positive for the coronavirus, the show makers are now in great confusion. This is because, ever since the beginning of the reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil, it has been Kamal Haasan who hosted the show and there were no replacements.

However, now the makers are in talks with new celebrities to host the remaining episodes of season 5 till Kamal Haasan makes his way to shooting. But, as per the latest information from industry sources, it is expected that the telecast of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will be stopped even before the finals.

Many in the Bigg Boss audience suspect that the Vijay TV makers will stop Bigg Boss Telugu 5 even before announcing the winner of the season. This is because the makers wanted to tell the audience that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and everyone needs to take care of themselves.

Meanwhile, sources claim that the most natural and likely replacement for the host, Kamal Haasan, has been found, and it is none other than his own daughter, Shruti Haasan. Since it could take at least two to three weeks for Kamal to recover, the makers are planning to have Shruthi Haasan as the host. There is no official confirmation on whether Shruti Haasan has accepted to host Bigg Boss Tamil 5.