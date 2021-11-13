Bigg Boss Tamil 5: This Female Contestant is in Danger Zone, Check Voting Results

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 is heading towards another elimination round as the weekend has arrived. At present, there are 13 contestants left in the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. The contestants are giving their best and saving themselves from elimination. Earlier there was high drama between Pavani and Niroop over the punishment that Pavani gave. After all the drama, Niroop Nandakumar won the best player award, Raju won the best entertainer award, and Akshara won the best dressed contestant award. But the task fight has impacted the voting board. In yesterday's voting results, Pavani, Abinay, and Madhumitha were in the danger zone. But today, Pavani, Imman, and Madhumitha are in the danger zone.

The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Raju, Akshara, Abhinay, Ciby, Pavani, Madhumitha, and Imman. Raju is leading with the highest votes, and Madhumitha has the least votes. According to the social media buzz, Madhumitha is out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house. Last week, a strong contestant, Suruthi, was eliminated from the glass house. A section of the audience says that Vijay TV is saving Pavani and eliminating other contestants in her place. Do you agree with the theory? Let us know in your comments.

