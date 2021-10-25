Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestants Weekly Remuneration Will Shock You!

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 has garnered a good amount of fan following ever since the premiere episode of the show aired on Vijay Television. Contestants like Priyanka, Pavni Reddy, Abhinay have got a huge following on social media.

Not just them, all the other contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 are also performing well on the show and are entertaining the audience with the little screen time they had to get from the show makers.

Till date, three contestants—Namitha Marimuthu, Nadia Chang, Abishek Raaja have been evicted from the glass house. Do you know how much each participant was earning per week to stay in the Bigg Boss house?

Let's have a look at the weekly remunerations of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestants.

S.No Contestants' Name Earnings (in Rs) per week 1 IsaiVani 1,00,000 2 Raju 1,50,000 3 Madhumita 2,50,000 4 Abishek Raaja 1,75,000 5 Namitha Marimuthu 1,75,000 6 Priyanka Deshpande 2,00,000 7 Abhinay 2,75,000 8 Pavni 1,25,000 9 Chinna Ponnu 1,50,000 10 Nadia Chang 2,00,000 11 Varun 1,25,000 12 Imman Annachi 1,75,000 13 Akshara Reddy 1,00,000 14 Iykki Berry 70,000 15 Thamarai Selvi 70,000

Also Read: Nominated Contestants Of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5