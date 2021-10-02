Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestants Name List With Photos

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is all set for the grand launch on October 3 at 6 pm. The show will be aired on Vijay TV and Disney + Hotstar. The audience can't wait to see Kamal Hasaan hosting the show. According to the source, the shooting will begin today and contestants have already entered the glasshouse. Anyway, there are many top celebrities who are entering the house. The show makers are also planning something unique to impress the audience. Have you come across the contestants who are entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 glasshouse? If not, then check out the contestant's name list with photos.

1 Chinna Ponnu

2 Isaivani

3 Abishek Raaja

4 Nadia Chang

5 Priya Raman

6 Priyanka

7 Imman Annachi

8 Santhosh Prathap

9 Niroop

10 Pavani Reddy

11 Gopinath Ravi

12 Mila

13 Namitha Marimuthu