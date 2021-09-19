Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestants List With Pictures

Entertainment channel Vijay Television is soon going to telecast the much-awaited Tamil reality show Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 in just a few days. According to the latest updates from the show makers, the premiere episode of Bigg Boss Tamil new season will be aired on October 3.

Coming to the host of the show, Kamal Haasan will be continuing as the host and there are no changes in it, clarified the show organisers which was clear as per the latest promos released recently.

It is reported that for hosting the show, Kamal Haasan is getting paid a whopping Rs 4 Crores for every week, by which he gets Rs 60 crores by the end of the season.

Talking about the confirmed contestants' names that are doing rounds over the internet are celebrities like Kanmani, VJ Priyanka, Sivaangi, Priya Raman, Milla, Gopinath Ravi, Madurai Muthu and others will be part of the show.

Here are the pictures of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil:

Susan George

Namitha Marimuthu

Priyanka Deshpande

Priya Raman

John Vijay

Mynaa Nandhini

News anchor Kanmani

Tik Toker G.P. Muthu

Pavani Reddy

Gopinath Ravi

Pradaini Surva

Santhosh Prathap

