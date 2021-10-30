Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestants in Danger Zone in Week 4 Nominations

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 contestants are getting ready for the weekend episode while the housemates in nominations are tensed over the suspense over who among them will get eliminated this weekend.

This week's nomination list includes Thamarai Selvi, Imman Annachi, Niroop, Varun, Isaivani, Abhinay, Priyanka, Pavni, Chinna Ponnu, and Akshara.

As per the final voting trends, it is clear that either Chinna Ponnu, Abhinay, Suruthi or Isaivani will get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. Latest sources suggest that Chinna Ponnu and Abhinay are in the danger zone because of the fewer votes they received from the Bigg Boss audience.

After the promo was released by Vijay Television, Bigg Boss fans expected that Priyanka Deshpande, Pavni Reddy, Imman Annachi, and Akshara Reddy would be saved by host Kamal Haasan, on Saturday. Which contestant will be eliminated tomorrow remains to seen.

Viewers, do you have any guesses? Let us know