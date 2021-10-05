Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestants And Their Professions
Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 kick-started on a grand note last weekend. All the contestants seem to have settled down in the glass house environment. Though all the contestants are trying hard to get some screen space in the one hour show, Priyanka Deshpande and Raju stole the show yesterday.
Hailing from different backgrounds, all the 18 contestants of BB Tamil Season 5 seem to have gotten close as extended family. Here are the actual professions of Bigg Boss contestants.
- Isaivani- Singer
- Raju- Actor
- Mathumitha- Costume Designer
- Abishek- Youtuber
- Namitha Marimuthu-Model
- Priyanka Deshpande- Anchor
- Abhinav- Entrepreneur
- Pavani Reddy-Actor
- Chinna Ponnu- singer
- Nadia Chang- Model
- Varun- Actor
- Imman Annachi- Actor
- Suruthi- Model
- Akshara Reddy- Actress
- Iykki Berry- Doctor and Rapper
- Thamarai Selvi- Gana singer
- Ciby Chandran- Actor
- Niroop Nandakumar- Model