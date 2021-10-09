Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Contestant Reveals Her True Feelings About Her Father's Death

Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestants are about to complete their first week journey. All the contestants are excited about meeting the host and Kollywood Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. Ever since the show begun, contestants have been in full josh and have left an impact on the viewers with their life stories. That way, they managed to create some drama in the house.

In a big jolt to the expectations of viewers who were expecting just fun in the house, Bigg Boss has given them an emotional task in which all the contestants had to share their struggle stories. Fans who have been eager to enjoy the reality show broke down after hearing their sob stories.

Pavani Reddy opened up about her husband's death, making the BB viewers feel sad and take pity on her. In yesterday's episode, Isaivani and Chinna Ponnu also shared about their difficult times, which also left the viewers devastated. And no, it's not over yet. The task is going to continue in today's episode also while we can see Suruthi Periyaswamy sharing her emotional story.

She said that both her grandfather and father are of the same age, and her mother married her dad as he helped Suruthi's grandfather financially in their difficult times. However, she said that her mother was the second wife.

Suruthi started crying and said, "I was an unwanted child for my father. He would always lock us away in a room. I was 11 when my father died, but I didn't shed any tears. Instead, I was happy. I felt relieved that my mom and I are finally going to have an independent and happy life."

Later, Namitha Marimuthu discussed about her difficult period in her life.