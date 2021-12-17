Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Check Danger Zone Contestants of Week 11

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 has completed ten weeks, and the contestants are working hard to make it to the final week. However, one of the remaining contestants will be eliminated this weekend.

The nominated contestants for this week are Sanjeev, Raju, Priyanka Deshpande, Thamarai Selvi, Pavni, Akshara, Varun, Niroop, Amir and Abhinay. As per the unofficial voting trends that are going viral on social media, Sanjeev, Raju, Varun and Priyanka are in the safe zone as they got highest number of votes from the Bigg Boss audience.

Talking about the remaining nominated contestants Thamarai, Akshara and Pavani will have chances to get saved as they are in the middle rows in the voting trends. However, Amir, Niroop and Abhinay got the least number of votes and have high chances of leaving the Bigg Boss House this weekend.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 viewers predict that either Niroop or Abhinay Vaddi will be eliminated by the host, Kamal Haasan, this weekend. What's your take on this week's eviction? Comment down and let us know, and also do not forget to follow Sakshi Post.