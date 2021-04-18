Bigg Boss Sohel Signs Film With Lucky Media

Syed Sohel became a household name, though he couldn’t win Bigg Boss 4 title. While everyone who participated in Bigg Boss 4th season got TV and film offers, Sohel is smartly picking films suitable for his newfound image.

He has signed another interesting film to be bankrolled by Bekkem Venugopal on Lucky Media and Global Films banners. It is learnt that the film will be a different romantic entertainer. The official announcement on the film is made on the occasion of Sohel’s birthday.

The makers will reveal other cast and crew including its director very soon.