Bigg Boss Second Innings Task Will Bring BBK8 Contestants Out of Their Comfort Zone

Finally, the wait is over!! Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kananda will start premiers from today at 6 pm on Colors Channel. The popular reality show enjoys a significant fan following and it managed to grab eyeballs every year. Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 is a bit different because the contestants got a small break, thanks to the pandemic.

The show got suspended for two weeks as Karnataka government imposed a lockdown in the state. Now, the cases are gradually declining, the government lifted the lockdown with relaxations. The government also granted permission for film and serial's shoot. Colors Kannada also started to resume the shoot of Kannada Bigg Boss version 2.0.

No doubt, Bigg Boss Kannada will surely grab the eyeballs of the audience on the very first day. Bigg Boss Kannada second innings are going to be tough for the contestants especially the tasks. It is being speculated on social media that Show organisers are all set to begin the game with tasks on the first day itself.

That's not all, Show organisers seem to have planned some tough tasks for the contestants which might make them restlessly. The show makers might be planning to bring out the contestants from their comfort zone with an intention to take the show to next level. It remains to be seen whether the contestants will be able to perform the tasks or not. Let's wait and watch how the show unfolds in coming episodes.