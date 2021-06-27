Bigg Boss Second Innings: No Elimination This Weekend?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 second innings has completed its first week and entering into the second week. The second innings is been much interesting and viewers are excited to watch it.

As we all know, the weekend episode with Kichcha Sudeep is the most awaited episode for BBK viewers. After a long gap, we will get to see Sudeep back on the BBK8 stage in the weekend episodes and elimination process. In the first innings, Sudeep did not host the weekend for three episodes due to health issues. So, tonight's episode will be fun. It is worth mentioning here that Colors Kannada is going to rule the TRP charts for tonight's Weekend with Sudeep episode.

There is a lot of speculation going on about today's elimination round in Kannada Bigg Boss. According to reports, there may not be any evictions this week because the contestants entered the house in the middle of the week. For the next week, they may have double eliminations or mid-week eliminations. But if there is no elimination process this week, it means that there is a likelihood of the show makers extending the second innings of Bigg Boss 8 show by a few more weeks.

On the other hand, it is being said that if eviction does happen then there is a high likelihood of Priyanka Thimmesh stepping out of the house in tonight's episode. So, let us wait and watch what BBK makers and Colors Kannada are planning for the episode tonight.