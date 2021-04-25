Bigg Boss Saves Prashanth Sambargi From Eviction, Again!

BBK8: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is in its ninth week and the competition between the contestants in the house is getting cut throat. Till now, six contestants have been eliminated from the glass house and one wild card entry, Vyjayanthi Adiga, has walked out of the show on her own.

Rajeev, Manju, Divya S, Vaishnavi, and Prashanth Sambargi have been nominated for ninth-week eviction in the Kannada Bigg Boss house.

As we told you earlier, going by the voting trends Rajeev and Prashanth Sambargi are in the danger zone. Now, netizens say that Prashanth Sambargi has been saved from this week's elimination. Earlier, there were a lot of rumours that Colors Kannada was saving Prashanth S for their TRP ratings. BBK viewers say that Prashanth S is important in the house to counter-attack other contestants

As per the latest report, this week around too, Bigg Boss has saved Prashanth Sambargi and Rajeev has been evicted from house. However, the truth about this will be known in an hour's time.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Bigg Boss house.