Bigg Boss Runner Up to Enter Bigg Boss Telugu OTT: Deets Inside

Telugu audience' most favorite TV reality show Bigg Boss will soon return with a new season. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is on cards, but not anytime soon. The show organizers are opting for a digital version this time. They will be launching Bigg Boss OTT in Telugu.

Bigg Boss OTT will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar for two to three months. Later, the show organizers will gradually shift the show to television. The show organizers are npw busy finalizing the contestants for the OTT. The makers would follow the Hindi format and will pick 3 contestants from the OTT formats for the main show.

Boigg Boss show makers are also said to be approaching former contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu. According to trusted sources, Bigg Boss Telugu former contestant Hari Teja of season 1 has been approached by the show organizers. She is likely to be seen as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT.

We have no clue if this is true. But we heard this rumours and thought you must know. Let's see what happens.