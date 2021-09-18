Bigg Boss OTT Winner Prize Money: Details Inside

The journey of Bigg Boss OTT will finally come to an end with the finale episode airing on Saturday, today. The controversial reality show, this time came with a short duration OTT special for Bigg Boss. The number of contestants was less. After six weeks of drama and fights, the show is finally about to end.

Saturday, September 18 is the finale. One contestant will win the trophy and cash prize. There were many speculations and rumors that maybe for the OTT version; we will not have a cash prize but the opportunity to enter Bigg Boss 15.

According to the sources, cash prize and trophy is a must. Among the top 5, whichever player wins, will receive the cash. As per the reports, the prize money for Bigg Boss OTT is Rs.55 lakhs. The winner will get this but also the entry into Bigg Boss 15. The makers have not made any announcements regarding the prize for the show but rumors say Rs.55 lakhs.

Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal, are the top five of Bigg Boss OTT. It is to be seen who wins among them. Even the contestants are preparing for the finale. Grand performances and guest appearances are confirmed.

We will have Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh on the show. They will be the guest celebrities of the grand finale and will also announce the winner of BB OTT.