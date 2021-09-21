Bigg Boss OTT Winner In Prabhas Film?

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is making loud noises on social media. She is the first winner of Bigg Boss OTT, as the makers introduced for first time Bigg Boss in digital format.

Divya Agarwal is thanking all her fans and supporters who encouraged her when she was in the BB house. She is thanking everyone for their unconditional love towards her.

There is no doubt that Diyva Agarwal made it with help of her hard work and fans' support. Now, we have some super exciting news for our readers, especially for Divya Agarwal fans. If reports are to be believed, Divya Agarwal has been roped in to play a key role in Prabhas' Salaar.

The film is being helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF 2 fame. Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. People are eagerly waiting to watch the Prabhas and Prashanth combo.

The film is going to be a visual treat for the audience. There's no official confirmation yet on whether Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is really part of Salaar. However, there's a strong buzz doing the rounds on social media. We are now waiting for an official confirmation from the makers.