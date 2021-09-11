Bigg Boss OTT: Weekend Voting Trend, Contestant in Danger Zone

The Sunday ka Vaar episode is close on Bigg Boss OTT. Soon we will be saying goodbye to another contestant from the show. There are currently six contestants in the house and after tomorrow’s elimination; we will be left with the top 6.

For this week, we had all the contestants in the nominations, except for two. Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat were safe and others in nominations. Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Moose Jattana are nominated this week. During the ticket to finale task, the contestants were giving their all, especially the ones in the nominations.

A couple of tasks were held for the Ticket to Finale for Bigg Boss OTT. In the end, it was Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin who were in the semi-finals with Raqesh and Divya in the last round. But in the end, we did not get a winner for the Ticket to Finale as the task was canceled. This left the audience disappointed.

Looking at the voting trend, we can say that Pratik, Shamita, Raqesh, and Divya are safe for sure. Neha Bhasin is getting fewer votes but she is not in the last position. Looking at the voting trend, we can say that the chances of Moose Jattana getting eliminated are higher.

Let's wait for the Sunday episode to see what happens.