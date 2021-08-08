Bigg Boss OTT on Voot Pilot Episode to Begin With Malaika's Hot Moves

Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere on Voot Select today, August 8 (Sunday) at 6 pm. The makers have released a new promo on their official social media handle. In the promo, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is seen dancing on the stage to the song Param Sundari. Karan Johar replays the promo, "I don’t mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones."

Anyway, the audience can't wait to meet all the contestants. As Karan Johar is hosting the show, the viewers will no doubt enjoy it. Karan Johor is coming up with a new concept which viewers have never experienced before.

The Bigg Boss OTT will run for six weeks on Voot Select and then the show will move to Bigg Boss Season 15 with Salman Khan. The contestants who are entering the glass house of Bigg Boss OTT are Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Manasvi Vashisht, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, and Pavithra Lakshmi