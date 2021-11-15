Bigg Boss OTT Moose Jattana To Enter As Wild Card Contestant On BB15

One of the top favorite contestants on Bigg Boss OTT will be entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Yes, it is none other than Moose Jattana. She will be coming to BB15 soon.

If this is true then fans are going to be very excited as Moose was their top choice from BB OTT to enter Bigg Boss 15. Many even trended hashtags and tagged the makers to give her a chance. Earlier Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered as wild card contestants but Raqesh had to quit due to health reasons. Now Moose will be the next contestant from OTT to come to BB15.

This news has not been confirmed yet but the industry insiders are already making speculations. Her entry will mostly come on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, suggested the sources.

Currently, the Bigg Boss house is divided into two groups – the VIPs and the non-VIPs. The fight is on between these groups as VIP contestants were given the power to make all the decisions and their rules and orders are not acceptable to the others.

It is to be seen what happens on the Weekend episode of Bigg Boss 15 and what Moose Jattana’s entry adds to the drama.