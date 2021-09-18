Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: This Contestant Won Chance to Enter Hindi BB15

Bigg Boss OTT Grand finale begun on a high note with Bollywood's cutest star couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh making an appearance on the sets as chief guests. Have a look..

The latest we hear from the Bigg Boss Voot house is that the makers have given Pratik Sehajpal suitcase to enter Salman Khan's Hindi Bigg Boss 15.

This news has been confirmed by none other than Khabri, which gives updates on the eliminations and selections on Bigg Boss.

This also means that Pratik Sehajpal is out of Bigg Boss OTT winner's race.

He will now gear up to take part in Bigg Boss 15.

It now remains to be seen who will win Bigg Boss OTT.