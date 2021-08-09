Bigg Boss OTT Confirmed Contestants Full List

Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT has been launched exclusively on Voot, aiming to bring drama, engagement, and interaction to life over a six-week period of 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Bigg Boss OTT will undoubtedly capture the interest of non-Bigg Boss viewers as well. It is known that if Karan Jahar is hosting the show, it will be unique and interesting. Check Out the confirmed contestants in Bigg Boss OTT on VOOT.

1. Ridhima Pandit

2. Zeeshan Khan

3. Urfi Javed

4. Neha Bhasin

5. Nishant Bhat

6. MooseJattana

7. Karan Nath

8. Milind Gaba

9. Akshara Singh

10. Divya Agarwal

11. Shamita Shetty

12. Pratik Sehajpal

13. Raqesh Bapat