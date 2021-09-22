Bigg Boss OTT And Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winners Party Together

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT aired last week and Divya Agarwal was declared the winner. She took home the trophy and Rs 25 lakh prize money. Fans celebrated her win and trended hashtags on Twitter. It was a celebratory moment for Divya’s fandom.

Now in the latest news, it was confirmed that Arjun Bijlani will be winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. His wife Neha Swami shared pictures on Instagram. In the photo, you can see Arjun holding the Fear Factor trophy. She even congratulated him on the win. The couple hosted a party to celebrate this win and all their friends were present.

KKK 11 contestant Varun Sood was also present at the party. Since Varun and BB OTT winner Divya are dating, they came together for the celebration. Divya shared a video on her Instagram story, in which you can see Arjun and her dancing their hearts out.

Fans love this video. It went viral on Twitter and was shared with the caption, “Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani dancing together". The audience cannot contain their excitement over these two celebrating their wins.

Check out the video here: