Bigg Boss Opens House Gates: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 does not spare an opportunity to grab the headlines. Ever since the show went on air, there has been a lot of talk about it.

It has been close to two months that Bigg Boss Telugu 6 started, but the show TRPs ratings are not so impressive. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is being dubbed as the biggest flop show. The show makers are trying a lot to improvise the TRPs by making the game interesting for both contestants as well as the viewers.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that Bigg Boss has opened the gates of the house. If a report doing the rounds is any indication, then the makers are planning a fake elimination and the eliminated contestant would be sent to a secret room for a couple of days.

Rumor is rife that Bigg Boss is upset with contestants' behaviour and planning to eliminate one contestant without checking any voting percentage.

Is Bigg Boss really going to eliminate any contestant or will he/she be sent to the secret room? We have to wait to know the right answer. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.