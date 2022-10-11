Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: The debate on whether Bigg Boss is scripted or not has been going on for a long time. Many people think that Bigg Boss Telugu show is scripted but now Chalaki Chanti in an interview after coming out of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 said that the show was not scripted. All the contestants in the house will play their own game.

Chalaki Chanti also said that Bigg Boss will teach the contestants a lesson - "What is life and what is the life going to be after Bigg Boss". He said that there is nothing wrong if people won't like him.

Chalaki Chanti also reacted on who is going to win the prestigious BB title. He said that one can't decide who is going to win the title at this moment. He didn't give a clarity on the remuneration given to him. Rumours are doing the rounds that he was paid nearly Rs. 50,000 per episode. However, there is no official information regarding this.

After Chalaki Chanti's elimination, who is going to step out of the house, my dear readers... Do share your comments with us.

