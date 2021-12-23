Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna Warns Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: Deets Inside

It’s going to be nearly a week since Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 ended on a grand note. VJ Sunny emerged as the winner of the show.

When Nagarjuna announced VJ Sunny as the winner of the show, VJ Sunny who couldn’t contain his excitement, was seen lifting Nagarjuna and kissing him out of happiness of winning the show.

Post the show, buzz has it that, Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss makers are said to have warned Sunny to stay within his limits.

They are also reported to have suggested to Sunny to respect the host (Nagarjuna) as he is one of the biggest stars in Tollywood.

Nagarjuna warning Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner for lifting him has become the hottest topic on social media.

Meanwhile, Rumors are doing the rounds that VJ Sunny is likely to host Bigg Boss Telugu OTT which is all set to get launched in the middle of February 2022.