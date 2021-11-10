Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Makers' Master Plan To Save This Contestant From Elimination

Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu show organizers are trying hard to get TRPs ratings. Due to the show timings, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is not able to get impressive TRPs ratings like before, it is being said. It is no wonder then the show organizers are coming up with a new strategies day after day, to impress the viewers. If you are wondering what's Bigg Boss' master plan and who they are planning to save in the current season, read on.

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss sent Jessie to a secret room as he was unwell. The housemates are not aware that Jessie is in the secret room, they bid him a tearful farewell thinking he was leaving the house. So far, there's no official confirmation whether Bigg Boss will bring Jessie back to the house. Now, there is a huge buzz doing the rounds that Bigg Boss show organizers are likely to announce no elimination this weekend. Viewers say that the makers is said to be planning this to save popular contestant RJ Kajal from this week's eviction.

The contestants nominated for this week include—Maanas, Siri, Ravi, Sunny, and RJ. Now, netizens say that Bigg Boss may have sent Jessie to a secret room to skip elimination and save Kajal. If this be true, then it seems like a big master plan of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers. If that happens, it would be interesting twist to the elimination drama too.

Let's wait and watch, how things will unfold in the house. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates.