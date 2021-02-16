Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Contestants: Mohan Lal Introduces Participants

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is here. The first episode of the show aired on Sunday. This time we have superstar Mohanlal as the host. We have a total of 14 contestants entering the house who will play for the BB trophy. From Noby Marcose to Ramzan Muhammed, this time Bigg Boss has many interesting contestants.

The previous season was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It had to end abruptly. After the previous season had to come to an end, this time the contestants were very carefully brought into the house. The test is done and while following the COVID rules and norms, the contestants enter the Bigg Boss house.

As the show begins, here is the full list of the contestants that entered Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

1. Adoney T John

He is a scholar and an orator. He is a social activist and very vocal regarding his opinions.

2. Anoop Krishnan

A famous Malayalam TV actor, Anoop is mostly known for his role as Kalyan in the series Seetha Kalyanam.

3. Bhagyalakshmi

She is a dubbing artist and very respected in the industry. She has dubbed over 4,000 Malayalam movies.

4. Dimpal Bhal

A strong willed person and a known stylist. Bhal is a cancer survivor. She is just 21 and one of the youngest contestants in the house.

5. RJ Firoz

Kidilam Firoz is a radio jockey and a social media influencer. He also worked as a TV host and producer.

6. Lekshmi Jayan

Participant of Indian Idol and Star Singer, Jayan is not just a good singer but also a very good violinist. She is one of the most emotional contestants in the house.

7. Majiziya Bhanu

Bhanu is a Powerlifting world champion. She was famously dubbed as the hijab-clad powerlifter of Kerala.

8. Manikuttan

An actor by profession, he has worked in several Malayalam films. His first film appearance was in 2005 with Boyy Friennd.

9. Noby Marcose

A popular stand-up comedian, Marcose was the most anticipated contestant of BB3. He has worked in many films and Comedy programs.

10. Ramzan Muhammed

He is a dancer and the winner of dance reality show 'D 4 Dance.’ He has also acted in a few movies.

11. Rithu Manthra

Representing Kerala state in the Miss India 2018 pageant, Manthra is one of the well known models in the state.

12. Sai R Vishnu

He entered the show as the commoner entry. He dreams to be an actor and has already got people’s eyes on him.

13. Sandhya Manoj

A popular Odissi dancer and yoga practitioner, Manoj is an exceptional performer and currently runs a Yoga school.

14. Soorya J Menon

We have another RJ in the house. She dubbed herself as Kerala's first female DJ and an aspiring actor.

These are the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Some have started bonding with each other. It will be an interesting journey with host Mohanlal.