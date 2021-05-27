Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Winner: Manikuttan or Dimpal Bhal?

After Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 was suspended, the 8 finalists of the show returned to their homes. As we all know, the show was cancelled due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the state and lockdown. The show was on its way to the final round in two weeks, but due to the Covid situation, the producers decided to end the show in the interim.

The showrunners, however, have decided to announce the winner and have given BBM3 viewers a week to vote for their favorite contestant from the final list. The contestant who will get the highest number of votes will be announced as the Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 winner.

To date, ManiKuttan has been in the leading position. Netizens are confident Manikuttan will take home the season 3 trophy. Manikuttan has gained a special fan base on social media platforms. Since the show, viewers have been rooting for Manikuttan, and everyone believes he has a better chance of winning the season than Dimpal Bhal.