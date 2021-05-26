Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Winner To Be Chosen Using New Method

Popular show Malayalam TV reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3, which had lasted 96 days, was halted midway following a shutdown in Tamil Nadu due to the second wave of COVID-19. As you all know, the crew members in Bigg Boss Malayalam set tested positive leading to flouting of rules. And the Tamil Nadu health department seized the sets due to violation of COVID rules and running the show without any care for rules. This is the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam to be cancelled in between.

But the show makers have decided to announce the winner of season 3 in a new way. As per the latest promo, viewers have been given a week to vote for their favourite contestant and based on the highest count the winner will be declared. As per the latest report, Manikuttan, Sai Vishnu and Dimpal Bhal are in the lead. Netizens predict that Manikuttan or Dimpal Bhal will win Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 trophy.

Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, and Noby Marcose are at the bottom of the list.