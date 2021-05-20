Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 14 Eviction

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has completed 96 days and is going to hit 100 by this weekend. Bigg Boss Malayalam viewers are looking forward to the grand finale and believe Dimpal Bhal or Mani Kuttan will take home the season 3 trophy. The show's schedule was modfified for two weeks due to the Pandemic lockdown in the state. Kidilam Firoz Sai, Vishnu, Manikuttan, Nobi, Dimple Bhal, and Anoop Krishnan have been nominated to be evicted this week.

Soorya, Adoney John, Sandhya Manoj, Sajna/Firoz, Bhagyalakshmi, Majiziya Bhanu, Lakshmi Jayan, and wildcard entrants Michelle Ann, Remya Panicker, and Angel Thomas were the contestants who have been evicted so far.

Now, this week, netizens say that Noby or Anoop may be eliminated. And Sai Vishnu and Manikuttan are likely to be safe this week.

Check Out The Voting Results

Kidilam Firoz – 17% vote share (17,652 votes)

Nobi – 7% vote share (7,825 votes)

Dimple Bhal – 22% vote share (22,254 votes)

Anoop – 10% vote share (10,553 votes)

Sai Vishnu – 20% vote share (20,236 votes)

Manikuttan – 24% vote share (24,632 votes)