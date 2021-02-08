Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Start Date Confirmed, Check Out Celebrity Contestants List Who Rejected Mohan Lal's Show

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial and popular shows in Indian television. But, today we are gonna talk about Mohan Lal's Bigg Boss. For those who tuned late to the story, Mohan Lal is one of the established actors in Mollywood. His any film will become a massive hit at the box office because of content as well as audience and fans support. The audience would love to watch him even on small screen that's why Bigg Boss makers might have approached Mohan Lal to host the show.

He is the host to Malayalam Bigg Boss. According to trusted sources, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is all set to launch on February 14. The show makers have finalised the contestants, they seem to be under quarantine adhering the COVID-19 protocols and the will be undergoing multiple tests before entering the house. Comedian Noby Marcose and businessman Bobby Chemmanur are the confirmed contestants to participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam-3. Here are a few celebrities who rejected to be part of the show.

Dain Davis: Television host Dain Davis has been approached for the show but he rejected the offer due to work commitments.

Suchithra Nair: A while back, there were rumours that Suchithra Nair is a probable contestant of Bigg Boss 3. But, she slammed the rumours by sharing a picture that no one has approached her.

Anu K Aniyan: Just before the beginning of every season of Bigg Boss, the expected list of contestants always starts doing the rounds. In one of them, Anu K Aniyan was also there. When asked on the same, Anu K Aniyan said that it is just fake news.

Vivek Gopan: Vivek Gopan became popular after his role in Parasparam. According to reports, he was offered a role in Bigg Boss 3 he seems to have turned down the offer due to work commitments.