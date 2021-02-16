Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Soorya Is So Upset, Apologises To Her Mom For Crying Inside BB House

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has started and fans are eagerly waiting to witness the drama in the show. On the first day of the show, Soorya J Menon cried a lot and said that she is depressed. She futher added that she was unable to match up to the others in the show. She also apologised to her mother for crying inside the BB house.

In the episode, she spoke with Firoz and said that everyone is making jokes and can't reach to other's level in giving funny counters. She also shared her experience of getting mocked by Noby. Firoz listened to Soorya and consoled her saying that very soon, she will be able to adjust in the house. Later, Firoz said that because of Noby, some people can't be able to live in the house. After this, Noby had a friendly conversation with Soorya. She stunned all and sundry by writing backwards.

For those who are unaware of Soorya J Menon, she is a model by profession. She introduced herself as Kerala’s first female DJ. She is not only a model and actress but also a versatile dancer. She gained an immense fan following due to her resemblance to Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai.