Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Netizens say Dimpal Bhal Will Win The Trophy

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 is getting mixed response from the viewers. As a result of the state's second wave situation, several ongoing shows and films have been cancelled.

A case in point is that of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 which was hosted by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep. The show makers were forced to suspend the show owing to pressure.

However, Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 has been extended by another two weeks. Mohanlal cancelled the show in the middle of the season due to the first wave of COVID. And the show completed 95 episodes this season. The makers are planning for a grand finale on June 6.

Netizens believe either Dimpal Bhal or Mani Kuttan has a good chance of winning Bigg Boss Malayalam season 3 trophy. Dimpal Bhal has gained a lot of popularity, including celebrity fans. Viewers say that she is the strongest contestants among all of them in the glass house. So, everyone is expecting Dimpal Bhal to win the trophy. Dimpal Bhal and Mani Kuttan have a sizable voter base too.

