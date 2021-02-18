Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Contestant Fees Revealed, Check Who's The Highest And Lowest Paid Contestants

Feb 18, 2021, 11:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Mohan Lal's Bigg Boss Malayalam Season-3 was launched on February 14.  No doubt, it is the best entertainment show in India. People would love to watch the show especially to witness nasty fights in the house among the contestants. There are a large section of the audience who would love to watch the show for Mohan Lal and the contestants as well. A few of popular celebs are part of the current season and they are all keeping us entertained in some way or the other. Bigg Boss fans are always curious to know how much the contestants are earning to locked up inside of the house. Well, it isn't secret anymore. 

Here's what Bigg Boss season 3 housemates are earning per week:

 Manikuttan: Rs 50K
 Noby Marcose: Rs 40K 
Dimpal: Rs 30K 
Firoz: Rs 30K 
Majiziya: Rs 30K 
Soorya Menon: Rs 30K 
Lekshmi: Rs 30K 
Sai Vishnu: Rs 30K 
Anoop Krishnan: Rs 40K 
Adoney John: Rs 30K 
Ramzan: Rs 30K 
Rithu Mantra: Rs 30K 
Sandhya Manoj: Rs 30K 
Bhagyalakshmi: Rs 40K

According to reliable sources, Actor Mohan Lal who's also the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam seems to have jacked up his remuneration for a new season. He is getting Rs 18 cr for Bigg Boss Malayalam season-3. Earlier, he used to charge Rs 12 cr. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is expected out to be soon. Keep watching this space for more updates.

Advertisement
Back to Top