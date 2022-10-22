Bigg Boss Maker's Special Treatment To Singer Revanth Upsets Netizens

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Who doesn't like the controversial, but popular TV reality show Bigg Boss? People seem to be enjoying the current season of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

BBT6 is being hosted by Tollywood king Akkineni Nagarjuna, he will be returning to Bigg Boss sets to evaluate the contestants' performance for the week. There is no denying the fact that Singer Revanth is the most popular contestant in the current season.

Nagarjuna has a huge fan following outside the house compared to other housemates. Inaya and Sri Sathya are seen discussing about Singer Revanth's behavior in the house. They were heard saying that Singer Revanth will be in the top five without any doubt which is why Bigg Boss is also not saying anything to him.

Even netizens asked why Bigg Boss was giving special treatment to Singer Revanth? Is Nagarjuna going to roast Singer Revanth about the survival task where he hit Arjun with his leg? Will Nagarjuna fire at him or not remains to be seen.

Bigg Boss must know why the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 makers are biased towards singer Revanth.

We will get the answers to these questions in the episode tonight. So, stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates from BBT6.