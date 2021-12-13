Bigg Boss Makers' Masterstroke to Escape Trolls

Akkineni Nagarjuna's TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is ruling the TRP charts. It appears the show organizers planned the pre-finale episode in the most unexpected way.

For those who missed the weekend episode, this article would be a rude shock because you won't believe what happened in the episode last night.

There was an audience call to each contestant where the audience shoots a question and the contestants have to answer.

Siri got a call from one of the viewers who asked 'you are a strong player, why are you being controlled by Shanmukh'. Siri couldn't give a proper answer to the question. The last call was to Shanmukh during which a viewer asked, 'why are you so possessive about Siri'.

Shanmukh replied,'I expected this question I'm possessive about her because I want her to be in the top five'.

Later, the ex-housemates also get a chance to question Contestants. Jessie, who was very close to Siri and Shanmukh lashed out at them, "Shanmukh I'm serious, what's your connection with Siri? Can you give a name to your relationship? At least, have you thought about what the audience is thinking about your relationship?'

Jessie was trying to deliver a message to Shanmukh and Siri and indirectly warning them to concentrate on their game as their closeness in the house was damaging their reputation. Bigg Boss makers telecast audios or videos after closely scrutinizing them. They don't just blindly air it. So, last night saw both viewers as well as Jessie questioning Siri and Shanmukh openly during the call. Bigg Boss couldn't do anything, they entertained the viewers with this surprise element.

Nagarjuna perhaps did not question the duo over their relationship but they let the audience do it.

Finally, this was most shocking to the viewers who had been accusing the makers of protecting Siri and Shanmukh. This was Star Maa's fitting reply to viewers as also the contestants. The move was most unexpected and we could perhaps call this a Masterstroke by the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers.

This may also be a hint that Shanmukh and Siri are likely to be out of the final race. While viewers have their expectations, they are no match to the Bigg Boss makers' strategy.

Since it was a viewer who questioned Shannu and Siri, there's no scope for the audience to troll them. So the makers have remained on the safer side, Bigg Boss might have did it. Viewers who watched the episode last night can't help but say that for the first time it seems that Shanmukh is losing the game of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

What are your thoughts?