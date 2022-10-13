BBT6 Winner Name Revealed?

Bigg Boss Leaks Winner Of Season 6

It has been more than a month that Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 went on air. So far, Chanti, Arohi, Neha Chowdary, Shaani have been eliminated from the house.

After five eliminations also, neither the show nor the contestants are lure the audience to watch the show with good content. Even though BBT6 show makers are trying their best to improve the show's TRP ratings, the show is yet to gain momentum. The cat fights between house mates are also nothing to write home about. It is hard to guess who will really win Bigg Boss Telugu season 6.

But the Bigg Boss seems to know who is going to win the show. In last night's episode, Bigg Boss passed a statement saying Inaya is the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Now, netizens on wondering how could the Bigg Boss reveal about Inaya winning the BBT6 show. They are asking if the show makers decided to make Inaya the winner with or without her performance in the game?

What do you think folks? Who do you think will walk out of the BBT6 house as Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 winner? Can you guess?

Share your comments in the box below