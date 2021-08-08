Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has come to an end and show buffs will have to wait till next year for season 9. Bigg Boss is the most interesting and entertaining reality show, agree? The specialty of season 8 Bigg Boss Kannada was two innings. We all know that Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was suspended due to a spike in COVID 19 cases in the state. After the situation came under control, Colors Kannada announced that they were resuming the show with the same contestants who were left during the suspension.

Then everyone thought that the second innings would be a flop for sure because the contestants would get to know about each other. But it proved them wrong. Actually, BBK viewers loved the second innings more than the first innings.

As today is the last day of season 8, everyone is keen on knowing who the winner would be. Aravind KP and Manju P are frontrunners to bag the season 8 trophy.

But before that here's a list of Bigg Boss Kannada winners from season 1 to season 8.