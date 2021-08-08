Bigg Boss Kannada Voting Lines Open For these Two Contestants

There's no denying the fact that the countdown has begun for the biggest event on the Kannada small screen. Yes, Bigg Boss Kannada which is being hosted by Sandalwood Abhinava Chakravarthy, Kichcha Sudeep is all set to end tomorrow.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will premiere today and tomorrow. The top five finalists are all ready for the grand finale.

If sources are to be believed, the show runners are planning to re- open the voting lines for the BBK finalists, as they seem to have received equal amount of votes for the two finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Yes, there’s a tie for winner and runner up of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. There’s no official reports on who are in the race to clinch the title of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

It remains to be seen whether the makers will really open the voting lines for the top finalists or not. For those who are unversed, Prashanth Sambargi has been eliminated from the show.