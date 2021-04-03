Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 begun five weeks ago and the popular TV reality show has picked up pace in terms of keeping the audience engrossed. With new tasks, controversies, wild card entry the episodes are getting interesting by the day.

However, there's one thing that viewers are not happy with. That is Kichcha Sudeep's costumes. We all know that Colors Kannada actually pays a lot of attention to every detail when it comes to Bigg Boss.

Remember the way they released one Bigg Boss promo after another before the start of the new season to pique the interest of viewers. And Colors Kannada is particularly focused on the BBK host's costumes. They even post Kichcha Sudeep's Weekend look asking Bigg Boss viewers for their opinion.

However, it appears a section of viewers is not very impressed by Kichcha Sudeep's costumes in Vaaradha Jothe Kichchana Jothe. One of the viewers who regularly watches Kannada Bigg Boss and gives his opinion on the day's opinion has likened Kichcha Sudeep's look to that of a ring master in the circus.

He has asked both colors Kannada and Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep not to dress up like a ringmaster.

The makers released a promo from tonight's weekend episode and now the viewer has made another comment saying the previous look of Kichcha Sudeep was better than this.

Have a look at the tweet...