Bigg Boss Kannada TRP Ratings Will Create History This Weekend: Here's Why

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has successfully completed nine weeks. All the contestants in the house have impressed the audience with their performance and tom and jerry fights. But for the last two weeks, the reality show has been a bit boring and viewers did not show any interest in watching BBK8.

As you already know, Kichcha Sudeep did not host the last two weekend episodes because of his ill health and the show makers had to carry on the episodes by assigning tasks to the contestants. Despite the request of BBK viewers, they did not bring in any special guests. With that, TRP ratings which were high saw a decline over the last few days.

Now, during this weekend we are sure Bigg Boss Kannada's TRP rating will soar and create history. Are you puzzled why? Well, big host Kichcha Sudeep will be back on stage this weekend. What better reason do the BBK viewers want to watch the show?

Earlier Kichcha Sudeep took to his Twitter space and confirmed that he has recovered and will be hosting this weekend of BBK.

