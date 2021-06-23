Bigg Boss Kannada Starts Streaming On Voot Live

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will premiere its pilot episode of the second inning today at 6 p.m. The second innings promos of Bigg Boss Kannada are widely circulating on social media. The host Sudeep and the contestants are gearing up to entertain all of us. Most of the Bigg Boss shows are aware that Bigg Boss live will also be aired on the Voot Select app.

Bigg Boss show buffs are requesting show makers to inform the timings of Voot Live of second innings ever since the first promo of Version 2.0 was out. The show makers have announced that the live of Bigg Boss Kannada second inning will be available 24*7 from June 23 after 11 pm. They have confirmed the news via Twitter, they wrote, " Hey there! We would like to inform you that Bigg Boss Kannada S08 will resume from 23rd June at 6 PM and 24 hours live channel will be available post 11 PM. Feel free to DM us for any further assistance," Tweeted Voot Support. Keep watching this space for more updates.