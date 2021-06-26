Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings: Voting Trends, Who Is Safe And Who Is In The Danger Zone?

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada second inning is making loud noises on social media for many reasons. On Wednesday, Bigg Boss second innings went on air. On the very next day, the contestants had the nomination process in the house. In the recent episode, we saw 6 contestants get nominated for eviction.

The nominated contestants are Divya Suresh, Raghu, Manju, Chakravarthy, Prashanth, Nidhi and Priyanka for this week elimination. No doubt, the contestants could be worrying who can be out this week. If reports are to be believed, Divya Suresh, Raghu, Manju, Chakravarthy, Prashanth are seem to be in a safe zone.

Nidhi and Priyanka Thimmesh are in danger for this week eviction. There's a possibility for Sudeep to show an exit door to Priyanka. She will be the first contestant to leave the house in second innings if the buzz turns true.

It remains to be seen whether Priyanka will really bid goodbye to the show or not. We all will get enough answers by tonight. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Kannada second innings updates.