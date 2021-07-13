Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings Third Week Nomination List

The second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada has successfully entered the third week, with ten contestants in the house. Nidhi Subaiah and Raghu Gowda were eliminated in the second innings of Kannada in two weeks of elimination.

Finally, the time has arrived for third-week nominations, but, this time, the nomination process was a bit different compared to previous nominations.

Yes, Bigg Boss has nominated a few selected contestants for this week's elimination based upon their performance during the task. The whole house is nominated by Bigg Boss, except Aravind and Shamanth.

Speaking about the nomination list, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, Priyanka, Sabha, Chakravarthy, and Priyanka are nominated for this week eviction.

Bigg Boss voting lines have opened since last night and it remains to be seen who will be the third contestant to bid goodbye to the show this weekend. Keep watching this space for more updates.