Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings Start Date And Timings Confirmed: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Currently, Bigg Boss Telugu, Hindi and Tamil are gearing up to start a new season. The other languages show are likely to get launched in a couple of days from now. But, Colors Kannada is gearing up to re-launch it, as they ended the show midway due to the pandemic shutdown.

The show runners are all set to continue the show with the same contestants by this weekend. If you are searching for a start date, then, we are the first to break the news about Bigg Boss Kannada version 2.0 launch date. Yes, what you read is right! The grand opening of Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings is scheduled for Wednesday on June 23rd at 6 PM. The show organizers are yet to announce the show timings on weekdays and weekends.

It is being speculated that there will be a wild card entry in Kannada Bigg Boss second innings. So far, there's no official confirmation who's going to enter the Kannada Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant in the second innings. We will surely keep you posted about all the latest details on Kannada Bigg Boss 8.