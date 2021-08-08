Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Winner is Manju Pavagada

Finally, the wait is over ! The winner of Kannada bigg boss season 8 is none other than Manju Pavagada. We are going to miss all the contestants from tomorrow onwards.

Yes, the Bigg Boss House in Bidadi will be empty for another couple of months.



Manju fans must be on cloud nine as their prayers have been answered, he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Did you want to know about the winner of Kannada bigg boss 8 or Manju Pavagda cash prize of this season? It is being said on social media that Manju is said to have earned Rs 65 lakhs as prize money.

Isn’t it great. He hails from a small village, he needs it to accomplish all his dreams. Manju's hardwork has paid off. Manju fans couldn’t be asking for more than this?