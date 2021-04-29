Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Wild Card Entries Performing Better Than Other Contestants?

Colors Kannada's TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is witnessing high drama between contestants for the past two-three days during some tasks. All the contestants are doing their best to impress the viewers with their games and fights. But netizens are disappointed with the makers saying they could actually plan for better tasks that are more interesting.

BBK viewers say that wild card entry contestants are performing better than other contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house first. Though Priyanka Thimmesh and Chakravarthy Chandrachud came to the house in between as wild card entries, they are giving tough competition to other contestants in the house right from day 1 they set foot into the BB house. It won't be wrong if we said that Priyanka T is trying hard to be in the top 5 list. But the viewer considers how contestants behave and perform in the house from day 1 till they are shown the door. It's all about consistency.

Besides, till date, we have never come across wild card contestants who went on to win the show despite their best efforts and performance in the house. However, it remains to be seen if Bigg Boss Kannada wild card contestants will create history by changing the norm.

