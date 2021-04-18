Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Who Is The Contestant With Highest Number Of Votes

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is becoming more interesting with each passing day. Not only the fans of the show but also others are showing much interest to watch the reality show. Today is Sunday and it's going to be intriguing for sure, right! We all know that one of the contestants from the Bigg Boss house will say goodbye to all of us.

According to a report, here is the list of the candidates with the number of votes. So, just give a look at the list and know who is the contestant with the highest number of votes.

Shubha- 452 votes

Manju- 4859 votes

Aravind- 8437 votes

Divya Uruduga- 4644 votes

Divya Suresh- 2803 votes

Vaishnavi- 999 votes

Rajeev- 1885 votes

Vishwanath- 1549 votes

Prashanth- 1017 votes

Nidhi- 3961 votes

Raghu-627 votes

We all know that Kichcha Sudeepa is not doing well. On April 16th, he took to his Twitter and announced that "Been unwell n was hoping to recover before the weekend. But on my docs advice, I need to give myself a bit more rest n hence I Will be missing this weekend's episode of BB. Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team will come out with, for this week's elimination."

Rumours are doing the rounds that Puneet Rajkumar is likely to turn as the host for the show. Many names of the top stars are coming into the picture. As of now, there is no official information regarding this.