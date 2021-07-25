Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is Way Different, Here's Why

In the Bigg Boss reality show whatever the language may be, the most awaited round for the BBK viewers and contestants is the Family Time round. As per practice the contestant's family member will visit the glasshouse before the finale episode. The family members visiting the BB house makes that particular episode a very emotional and dramatic episode. In most of the Bigg Boss family time rounds, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to play a ' freeze task. At intervals, one member will enter and communicate with the housemates, who will be asked to not move or speak, basically, he or she will sit in a statue-like position.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 makers might not plan for family time round due to the COVID situation. Anyway, we should wait and watch till this weekend whether the makers will arrange a family time or not. Even the eliminated contestants will make a visit to the glasshouse to wish the remaining contestants good luck.

Family week is an important part of the Bigg Boss show. There will be a vast change after contestants’ family members visit the house and they give feedback on their performance. The family members of the contestants watch the show as the audience and give some important inputs to improve the contestants' prospects and this sometimes ends up changing the whole game. Most of the family time rounds will be aired on Thursday and Friday.