Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Vyjayanti Adiga Eliminated From The Show

It is known that IPL has started and as we told you earlier, Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss makers are exploring newer strategies to retain viewers for their reality show. Bigg Boss Kannada will face stiff competition from IPL 2021. Show organisers are planning to give twists in elimination as well as to invite popular celebrities to make guest appearances during weekends to ensure TRPs for the show are at all time high. Kichcha Sudeep is back to the show to show the exit door to one of the contestants in the house.

Vyjayanthi Adiga, who entered the Bigg Boss house as the third wild card contestant of the season, will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada season in tomorrow's episode. We don’t know how far this news contains truth but it has become a hot topic on social media. It remains to be seen whether Sudeep will really show Vyjayanth exit door or show organisers are planning fake elimination to attract the audience. Can’t wait to watch for tomorrow episode.